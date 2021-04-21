2GB
Suspected hotel COVID-19 transmission sparks hunt for returned travellers

2 hours ago
Article image for Suspected hotel COVID-19 transmission sparks hunt for returned travellers

NSW Health is urgently contacting returned travellers who have recently been released from hotel quarantine.

Three travellers who entered Australia on the same flight on April 3, who stayed in adjacent hotel rooms, have tested positive to the South African strain of COVID-19.

Two family members stayed in connecting rooms on the 10th floor of the Mercure Hotel in Sydney’s CBD, while the third person was in an adjacent room.

The family members tested positive on days seven and 10 of their stay, while the person in an adjacent room tested positive on day 12.

Those who stayed on the same floor between April 7 and April 12 are being contacted, and are instructed to get tested and self-isolate until 14 days from the day they left quarantine.

 

Image: Getty

