Suspected car thief shot by police on Central Coast

A person has been shot by police after opening fire on the state’s Central Coast in a developing situation.

A stolen vehicle was tracked to the Tuggerah Lakes area following a police pursuit.

The offenders have been cornered on Minnesota Road in Hamlyn Terrace, Warnervale.

A listener has reported police have blocked the road in both directions. Two helicopters are circling, and police are wearing body armour.

Police have advised residents of the area to stay indoors until the police operation has concluded.

