2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Suspected car thief shot by police on Central Coast

46 seconds ago
Ray Hadley
Tuggerah LakesWarnervale

person has been shot by police after opening fire on the state’s Central Coast in a developing situation.

A stolen vehicle was tracked to the Tuggerah Lakes area following a police pursuit.

The offenders have been cornered on Minnesota Road in Hamlyn Terrace, Warnervale.

A listener has reported police have blocked the road in both directions. Two helicopters are circling, and police are wearing body armour.

Police have advised residents of the area to stay indoors until the police operation has concluded.

Click PLAY below to hear the full story

Ray Hadley
CrimeNewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873