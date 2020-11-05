Survivor’s unbelievable message to man behind horror crash that claimed his family

The only survivor in a devastating crash that claimed the lives of two women and unborn twins has forgiven the perpetrator.

Richard Moananu was drunk and on drugs when he killed Katherine Gordan, her unborn twins Roman and Archer, and 17-year-old Belinda Hoang in a head-on collision at Orchard Hills in September 2018.

Yesterday, Mr Moananu was sentenced to ten years behind bars.

Today, Ray Hadley read out a statement from Ms Gordon’s husband Bronko Hoang, who survived the crash, and has now decided to forgive the man who took his family away.

“To you, Richard and your family, I do not wish any hate; harm and I do not hold any resentment against you.

“Richard, you can challenge the stigma of ‘a criminal will always be a criminal’. You have the power and control to turn your life around, it isn’t too late.

“Use this time [to] make or seek opportunities to turn your life to something positive.”

