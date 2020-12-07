2GB
Surprising findings as Aussies seek Christmas connections

4 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Poppy BrownRed Cross
Article image for Surprising findings as Aussies seek Christmas connections

New research has found Australians feel more connected and less lonely this festive season despite the disruption caused by COVID-19.

The Red Cross survey revealed four in five Australians feel a greater degree of social connection this holiday season than last, with more people making extra efforts to connect.

Poppy Brown, Director of Red Cross NSW told Deborah Knight she was surprised by the findings considering the tumultuous year we’ve experienced.

“But I think the message got through. I think that people are feeling so much more connected.

“I think we’ve all taken heed of those requests to give our friends and relatives a call; set up that zoom meeting, reach out to your neighbours.

“It’s certainly working, which is fantastic.”

Click PLAY below to listen to the full interview

Red Cross has launched its Power of Kindness campaign calling on Australians to make kind gestures, or make a donation at redcross.org.au or on the phone at 1800 RED CROSS.

 

Image: Getty

