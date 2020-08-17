2GB
Surging sales and record profits amid the COVID-19 retail revolution

3 mins ago
BROOKE CORTE
Business Featured

Surging retail sales amid COVID-19 lockdowns and a major shift to working from home has led to record profits for listed retailers JB Hi-Fi and Kogan.com.

Speaking with Brooke Corte, JB Hi-Fi CEO Richard Murray says the business has performed remarkably well during ‘tough times’.

Click play to hear the full interview:

Kogan.com CEO Ruslan Kogan has welcomed 600,000 new customers to his site as online shopping becomes the new normal for Australian retailers.

‘The e-commerce revolution in Australia has started,” Mr Kogan said.

Click play to hear the full interview:

BROOKE CORTE
BusinessInvestingMoneyNews
