A significant increase in COVID cases is expected to be announced today in NSW.

Sydney recorded 30 locally acquired cases yesterday after the city was plunged into a two-week lockdown.

Channel 9 reporter Chris O’Keefe told Ben Fordham there will be “bad news” regarding today’s case numbers.

“The raw number is not what we need to worry about, it’s how many are already in isolation.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview