‘Surely it’s a no-brainer?’: Sydney still under water restrictions despite dam levels

Jim Wilson wants to know why Greater Sydney is still under level one water restrictions, despite the recent deluge.

Heavy rain has brought Warragamba dam levels to more than 94 percent capacity.

“Stuart Ayres, who is the Minister for Western Sydney … fears that surrounding areas of Warragamba Dam will flood,” said Jim.

“Surely its a no-brainer to basically ease water restrictions?”

Water Minister Melinda Pavey vehemently disagreed with Jim, saying water restrictions are still needed due to the damaged water quality following the devastating 2019-2020 bushfires.

“Remember the bushfires – a quarter of a million hectares [burned] around Warragamba dam.

“We still have ash and water quality issues to deal with in Warragamba, and going into this warmer season the typical algal blooms have combined.

“So we’ve got less water to drawdown.”

