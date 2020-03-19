2GB
Supermarkets to get deliveries 24/7 to keep up with panic-buying

3 hours ago
National Nine News
Supermarkets

Supermarkets will now be able to receive deliveries 24/7, and restock shelves around the clock, as the state government attempts to accommodate demand during the pandemic.

The NSW Government has moved to override local council rules that restrict some stores from restocking their shelves and operating their loading docks outside regular business hours.

The state and the federal government have both condemned the panic-buying which has left supermarkets empty across the country.

This will take effect immediately and will be kept in place until the crisis is over.

