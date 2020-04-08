2GB
Supermarket worker allegedly attacked and spat on by customer

3 hours ago
2GB News
A woman has been charged after she allegedly attacked and spat on a supermarket worker in the NSW South Coast.

The 35-year-old customer was asked to follow social distancing rules when she allegedly became verbally abusive to a staff member.

She was then refused entry by another staffer and allegedly became aggressive.

Police say she spat in the face of the 49-year-old worker, pulling the workers’ hair, gouged her eyes and damaged her jewellery before leaving the store.

She was later arrested at her home and will appear in court in June.

 

Image: Getty

2GB News
