Sunbakers and picnickers targeted by police

Police cars have been filmed driving across the grass and footpaths in Rushcutters Bay park to enforce draconian social distancing measures.

In the Sky News vision, police can be seen approaching sunbakers and picnickers and moving them on without leaving their vehicles.

Only those exercising were allowed to remain in the park.

Click PLAY below to see the video

NSW Police Assistant Commissioner Mark Walton tells Ben Fordham “extraordinary times” warrant the unusual policing.

“I’d encourage the police to use their initiative – it’s not a bad way to try and convey the message to a lot of people.

“I don’t want to be the policeman that I spoke to in New York this week, combating the challenges that they have.

“Let’s be safe.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Sky News