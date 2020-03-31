2GB
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sunbakers and picnickers targeted by police

5 hours ago
Ben Fordham
coronavirusMark Walton

Police cars have been filmed driving across the grass and footpaths in Rushcutters Bay park to enforce draconian social distancing measures.

In the Sky News vision, police can be seen approaching sunbakers and picnickers and moving them on without leaving their vehicles.

Only those exercising were allowed to remain in the park.

Click PLAY below to see the video

NSW Police Assistant Commissioner Mark Walton tells Ben Fordham “extraordinary times” warrant the unusual policing.

“I’d encourage the police to use their initiative – it’s not a bad way to try and convey the message to a lot of people.

“I don’t want to be the policeman that I spoke to in New York this week, combating the challenges that they have.

“Let’s be safe.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Sky News

 

Ben Fordham
NewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement
131 873

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.