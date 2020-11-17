Summer hosts and co-hosts bring the heat to Wide World of Sports

Mark Levy is leaving Wide World of Sports in capable hands over the summer, with a line-up of sporting greats to provide expert insights.

Nine sports broadcaster James Bracey, 4BC WWOS host Peter Psaltis and Your Weekend host Tim Gilbert will fill in for Mark.

Tackling co-hosting duties are former Australian cricket captain Mark ‘Tubby’ Taylor, tennis legend Todd Woodbridge, and former ironwoman Candice Warner.

Tubby will join the team on Mondays, Todd on Tuesdays, and Candice will appear each Wednesday, while the ‘male model from Mudgee’ Ken Sutcliffe will stay on in his regular Thursday spot.

A “long time listener” of WWOS, James Bracey told Mark and Paul Gallen he’s “a little intimated, a little nervous, but very excited” for his radio debut.

Todd Woodbridge, a history-making Hall of Fame doubles champion, joined the “big guns”, admitting he’s “warming up, getting a tad nervous about what I’ve got to present as we move through to the summer!”

“I’m quivering in my boots too Todd, don’t worry about that,” James laughed.

