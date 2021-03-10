2GB
Sugar high: International operation’s million dollar bust

51 mins ago
Article image for Sugar high: International operation’s million dollar bust

Police have intercepted a stash of illicit drugs smuggled into Sydney from the United States disguised as lollipops and lollies. 

In early November 2020, Australian Border Force officers at the Sydney Gateway Facility mail centre uncovered three packages containing methylamphetamine and cocaine.

With assistance from The Department of Home Affairs and US Homeland Security, investigations resulted in interception of a further 5.83 kilograms of methylamphetamine and 655 grams of cocaine.

Three men, aged 21, 31 and 49, were arrested this morning over their alleged involvement in the drug trafficking.

As part of the investigations, Northern Beaches detectives executed search warrants at properties in the Northern Beaches, the Sydney CBD and Ryde at around 6am today.

The arrests were made at homes in Dee Why, Macquarie Park and Collaroy Plateau.

The seizures are estimated to have a potential $3.5 million street value.

 

Images: NSW Police 

