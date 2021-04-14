Strike Force Raptor boss ‘fairly confident’ Alameddine-Hamzy violence tamed

Six alleged associates of the warring Alameddine and Hamzy families have been arrested as NSW Police fight back against a tide of gang violence.

Strike Force Raptor commander Jason Weinstein told Jim Wilson he’s “fairly confident” the families and their associates know their movements are being closely monitored.

As a result, “I’m happy to say, some of their behaviours have been curtailed”.

“Raptor won’t operate on a Monday to Friday type of template. We’re there 24/7.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: NSW Police