Strike Force Raptor boss ‘fairly confident’ Alameddine-Hamzy violence tamed
Six alleged associates of the warring Alameddine and Hamzy families have been arrested as NSW Police fight back against a tide of gang violence.
Strike Force Raptor commander Jason Weinstein told Jim Wilson he’s “fairly confident” the families and their associates know their movements are being closely monitored.
As a result, “I’m happy to say, some of their behaviours have been curtailed”.
“Raptor won’t operate on a Monday to Friday type of template. We’re there 24/7.”
Image: NSW Police