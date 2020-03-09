Stranded South Coast residents taking the bushfire recovery upon themselves

Residents in the worst affected parts of the South Coast ravaged by bushfires are struggling to deal with the impact of the horrors they faced.

Rebecca Thorley lives in Mogo and says she spent five days “living in a war zone” as flames tore through her community.

She’s now taking it upon herself to get the recovery underway, starting the Greater Mogo Fire Recovery to help with the clean-up.

Ms Thorley tells Alan Jones she’s started driving from property to property to check on people’s mental health because nobody else is doing it.

“There needs to be a systematic, door-to-door knock and check on the welfare of the residents.

“Nobody has actually gone to anybody’s property and assessed how residents have been impacted.”

