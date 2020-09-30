Stranded Aussies still vying for flights despite ‘exciting’ developments

Australians stranded overseas are still dissatisfied with the travel cap, despite 1000 new hotel quarantine places being added around the country.

Australian in Amsterdam Peter Den Haten has gone so far as to create a website, removethecap.com, where other stranded Aussies can document the ordeal.

He told Deborah Knight it’s been “near impossible” to get home over the last four months, with many priced out of flights.

“It’s quite normal to pay up to $10,000 … when you buy the economy tickets, you have very little chance to get on that flight.”

The government’s consideration of reinstating home quarantine for international arrivals to lift the cap or remove it altogether has been a welcome development.

Mr Den Haten said he “got excited” about the news, but “I might be getting ahead of myself with that one.”

