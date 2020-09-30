2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Stranded Aussies still vying for flights despite ‘exciting’ developments

3 hours ago
Deborah Knight
hotel quarantinetravel cap

Australians stranded overseas are still dissatisfied with the travel cap, despite 1000 new hotel quarantine places being added around the country.

Australian in Amsterdam Peter Den Haten has gone so far as to create a website, removethecap.com, where other stranded Aussies can document the ordeal.

He told Deborah Knight it’s been “near impossible” to get home over the last four months, with many priced out of flights.

“It’s quite normal to pay up to $10,000 … when you buy the economy tickets, you have very little chance to get on that flight.”

The government’s consideration of reinstating home quarantine for international arrivals to lift the cap or remove it altogether has been a welcome development.

Mr Den Haten said he “got excited” about the news, but “I might be getting ahead of myself with that one.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Deborah Knight
AustraliaNewsTravel
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873