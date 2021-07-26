Storm legend Billy Slater backs Melbourne to defeat ‘understrength’ Panthers

The Melbourne Storm have secured their fifteenth consecutive win, defeating the North Queensland Cowboys 20-16.

Storm legend Billy Slater backed his former club to make it sixteen in a row this week, despite the Cowboys giving Melbourne “a little scare” on Friday.

“[The Panthers] beat the Melbourne Storm earlier on in the year,” he told Mark Levy.

“I would imagine [the Storm] would be full strength this weekend, so they’ll be hard to beat up against the Penrith Panthers, who are a little bit understrength.”

Five-eighth Cameron Munster told Billy and Mark the team has had a couple of days off training to “freshen up” ahead of another 2020 Grand Final rematch.

“Got a big game this week against Penrith, so really excited.

“They’re obviously going to bring a lot of power and obviously a lot of skill as well, so we need to be at our best to even get the chance.”

