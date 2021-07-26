2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Storm legend Billy Slater backs Melbourne to defeat ‘understrength’ Panthers

20 mins ago
Mark Levy
Billy SlaterCam MunsterMELBOURNE STORMrugby league featured
Article image for Storm legend Billy Slater backs Melbourne to defeat ‘understrength’ Panthers

The Melbourne Storm have secured their fifteenth consecutive win, defeating the North Queensland Cowboys 20-16.

Storm legend Billy Slater backed his former club to make it sixteen in a row this week, despite the Cowboys giving Melbourne “a little scare” on Friday.

“[The Panthers] beat the Melbourne Storm earlier on in the year,” he told Mark Levy.

“I would imagine [the Storm] would be full strength this weekend, so they’ll be hard to beat up against the Penrith Panthers, who are a little bit understrength.”

Press PLAY below to hear Billy’s comments in full

Five-eighth Cameron Munster told Billy and Mark the team has had a couple of days off training to “freshen up” ahead of another 2020 Grand Final rematch.

“Got a big game this week against Penrith, so really excited.

“They’re obviously going to bring a lot of power and obviously a lot of skill as well, so we need to be at our best to even get the chance.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Mark Levy
Rugby LeagueSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873