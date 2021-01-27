‘Stop being such a sook’: Ben Fordham calls out Barnaby Joyce

Ben Fordham has called out Nationals MP Barnaby Joyce’s latest attack levelled at the Coalition.

The former Nationals leader has called for a major overhaul in the Coalition alliance.

Mr Joyce has described the Nationals’ arrangement with the Liberals as a “marriage of convenience” that diminishes the electoral prospects of both parties.

“It seems to be a sickness running through the National Party,” Ben Fordham said, “Every five minutes there’s another Nats MP having a sook about portfolios or leadership.”

“Their threats to go it alone have become predictable and laughable.”

“[Barnaby Joyce] needs to get on with the job and stop being such a sook.”

