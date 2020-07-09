‘Stop being so selfish’: Ben Fordham tears into test refusers

More than 10,000 Victorians in hotspots have refused to take a COVID-19 swab.

Ben Fordham fired up over the issue, accusing the test refusers of being “selfish, self-centred people who refuse to do their bit”.

Allowing people to refuse a COVID-19 test, he argued, is akin to letting people refuse an alcohol breath test at an RBT.

“Chances are, some of them had the virus. They obviously don’t care about anyone else.

“I know it’s not sweet, I know it’s not pretty … but really, when we’re dealing with a global pandemic that’s killed more than half a million people, it’s a small ask.

“Stop being so selfish!”

Image: Getty