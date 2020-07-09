2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • ‘Stop being so selfish’: Ben..

‘Stop being so selfish’: Ben Fordham tears into test refusers

3 hours ago
Ben Fordham
coronavirusTestingVictoria

More than 10,000 Victorians in hotspots have refused to take a COVID-19 swab.

Ben Fordham fired up over the issue, accusing the test refusers of being “selfish, self-centred people who refuse to do their bit”.

Allowing people to refuse a COVID-19 test, he argued, is akin to letting people refuse an alcohol breath test at an RBT.

“Chances are, some of them had the virus. They obviously don’t care about anyone else.

“I know it’s not sweet, I know it’s not pretty … but really, when we’re dealing with a global pandemic that’s killed more than half a million people, it’s a small ask.

“Stop being so selfish!”

Click PLAY below to hear Ben’s comments in full

Image: Getty

Ben Fordham
HealthNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873