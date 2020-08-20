2GB
‘Still a lot of bush to burn’: Concerns for the summer bushfire season

14 mins ago
Deborah Knight
Parts of NSW has seen substantial bushfires flare up with recent windy weather, marking the start of another bushfire season.

NSW RFS Commissioner Rob Rogers told Deborah Knight NSW is in a better place than it was last year, however, a wet spring will mean “significant grass growth” for the summer fires.

The Commissioner is concerned about a combination of factors including substantial grass growth dying off and less livestock to eat the grass.

As a result, fast-moving grass fires will be “one of the concerning things” for firefighters this year, “as well as those areas on the coast that didn’t burn in the last season”.

“There’s still quite a lot of bush to burn.”

Deborah Knight
