‘Stick to cricket’: Jim Wilson calls out Michael Slater’s ‘disgraceful’ attacks

4 hours ago
Jim Wilson
Australian CricketMichael Slater
Jim Wilson says Australian cricketer turned commentator Michael Slater should “stick to cricket” and stop throwing barbs at Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

Slater had accused Mr Morrison of “having blood on his hands” and failing to bring stranded Australians back home from India.

In a series of new tweets, he challenged the PM to a debate.

“Someone needs to have a chat to cricket commentator Michael Slater,” Jim said.

“The former Test batsman has lost the plot with his rants on social media and his disgraceful attacks on the Prime Minister.

“I go back a long way with Michael Slater and we’ve always got on well.

“But Michael – I reckon stick to cricket mate unless you can add something that’s constructive.”

Press PLAY to hear Jim’s comments in full

Image: Photo by Stu Forster-ICC/ICC via Getty Images

AustraliaCricketNews
