State of (virus) Origin decried by infectious disease expert
Medical experts say a more unified, apolitical approach to COVID-19 is needed for cities to crush their outbreaks.
University of Sydney infectious diseases expert Professor Robert Booy told Jim Wilson Greater Sydney needs to go into a harder, Melbourne-style lockdown.
“We need a war cabinet … not a national cabinet, but everyone – involve Labor as well, nationally.
“Let’s get together and make a real difference.
“Let’s not bicker … and do some kind of silly State of Origin thing. Let’s learn from each other.”
