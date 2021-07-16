State of (virus) Origin decried by infectious disease expert

Medical experts say a more unified, apolitical approach to COVID-19 is needed for cities to crush their outbreaks.

University of Sydney infectious diseases expert Professor Robert Booy told Jim Wilson Greater Sydney needs to go into a harder, Melbourne-style lockdown.

“We need a war cabinet … not a national cabinet, but everyone – involve Labor as well, nationally.

“Let’s get together and make a real difference.

“Let’s not bicker … and do some kind of silly State of Origin thing. Let’s learn from each other.”

Image: Getty