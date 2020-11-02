State of Origin traditionalist Billy Slater calls for return to mid-year format

Queensland Maroons selector Billy Slater has weighed in on the timing of the State of Origin series.

Origin was postponed out of necessity this year, leading some to question whether or not the timetable will return to normal next year.

Billy defended the traditional timing, telling Mark Levy the mid-year spectacle “adds flavour” to the rugby league season.

“It does affect the international game if you do put it at the end of the season, and I think the international game is really important.

“And I’m not sure the build-up … is as big as it would be in the middle of the year.

“People are used to the Grand Final finishing, and then everyone sort of exhales from rugby league.”

Maroons prop Josh Papalii told Mark and Billy the build-up has also been very different from a player’s perspective.

“There’s not that much time to get ready before games, and then obviously you’re playing the consecutive three games.

“We’re not listening to outside noise and the hype around the game; we don’t have the fans coming through to the hotel.”

