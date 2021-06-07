2GB
State of Origin ‘toughness’ an insurance policy against fake injuries

8 hours ago
Jim Wilson
GRAHAM ANNESLEYrugby league featuredSTATE OF ORIGIN
Following a number of suspected dives last weekend, State of Origin players have been warned against feigning injury.

NRL Head of Football Graham Annesley told Jim Wilson he’d be “very surprised” if any Origin players take dives.

“Origin is all about … toughness … players not showing any sign to the opposition that they’ve been hurt, even if they are.

“These are the 34 best players in the country – they haven’t got to that position by accident.

“They know that they can’t show any sign of weakness.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: NRL.com

 

Jim Wilson
Rugby LeagueSports
