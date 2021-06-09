State of Origin: The Big Marn and Spud Carroll let slip the dogs of war

The energy in Townville is ramping up with just hours to go before the State of Origin opener.

Nine commentator Phil ‘Gus’ Gould expects a “really tight” game, with both teams very equally matched in terms of experience and skill.

“I’m certainly not going to tip the Maroons, I think NSW can squeak home three tries to two,” he told Jim Wilson.

“I’ll back the goal kicking of Nathan Cleary to get them home.”

Former Blues enforcer Mark ‘Spud’ Carroll and Queenslander ‘The Big Marn’ Darryl Brohman got in the radio ring for some argy-bargy, complete with the dogs baying in the background.

Jim Wilson: Hey Spud, have you got the cattledog call going early there mate? Mark Carroll: Nah I haven’t got a dog here. Darryl Brohman: They’re my dogs – whenever they hear a New South Welshman talk they do that stuff.

