2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

State of Origin: The Big Marn and Spud Carroll let slip the dogs of war

3 hours ago
Jim Wilson
DARRYL BROHMANMark 'Spud' CarrollPhil Gouldrugby league featuredSTATE OF ORIGIN
Article image for State of Origin: The Big Marn and Spud Carroll let slip the dogs of war

The energy in Townville is ramping up with just hours to go before the State of Origin opener.

Nine commentator Phil ‘Gus’ Gould expects a “really tight” game, with both teams very equally matched in terms of experience and skill.

“I’m certainly not going to tip the Maroons, I think NSW can squeak home three tries to two,” he told Jim Wilson.

“I’ll back the goal kicking of Nathan Cleary to get them home.”

Former Blues enforcer Mark ‘Spud’ Carroll and Queenslander ‘The Big Marn’ Darryl Brohman got in the radio ring for some argy-bargy, complete with the dogs baying in the background.

Jim Wilson: Hey Spud, have you got the cattledog call going early there mate?

Mark Carroll: Nah I haven’t got a dog here.

Darryl Brohman: They’re my dogs – whenever they hear a New South Welshman talk they do that stuff.

Press PLAY below to hear their Origin preview in full

 

 

Jim Wilson
Rugby LeagueSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873