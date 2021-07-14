2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

State of Origin III: Blues coach Brad Fittler’s ‘secret weapon’ around the ruck

7 hours ago
Mark Levy
Apisai KoroisauBRAD FITTLERNSW Bluesrugby league featuredSTATE OF ORIGIN
Article image for State of Origin III: Blues coach Brad Fittler’s ‘secret weapon’ around the ruck

The NSW Blues are setting out to make history tonight, aiming for a 3-nil State of Origin victory entirely on Queensland soil.

Coach Brad ‘Freddy’ Fittler joined Mark Levy and Peter Psaltis in the lead-up to kick off, admitting he feels nervous.

Mark enquired as to whether bench utility Apisai Koroisau is considered the Blues’ “secret weapon”.

“You just told everyone!” he responded.

“The week before he came into camp he made sixty tackles – he doesn’t miss much, Api.

“A real danger around the ruck, with or without the ball.”

Press PLAY below to hear Freddy’s final word before the epic conclusion

 

Mark Levy
Rugby LeagueSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873