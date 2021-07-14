State of Origin III: Blues coach Brad Fittler’s ‘secret weapon’ around the ruck

The NSW Blues are setting out to make history tonight, aiming for a 3-nil State of Origin victory entirely on Queensland soil.

Coach Brad ‘Freddy’ Fittler joined Mark Levy and Peter Psaltis in the lead-up to kick off, admitting he feels nervous.

Mark enquired as to whether bench utility Apisai Koroisau is considered the Blues’ “secret weapon”.

“You just told everyone!” he responded.

“The week before he came into camp he made sixty tackles – he doesn’t miss much, Api.

“A real danger around the ruck, with or without the ball.”

