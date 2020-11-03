State government to mandate QR codes in light of Jasmins restaurant cases

The NSW government is set to make QR code check-ins mandatory for hospitality business as contact tracers chase down missing diners at a Liverpool restaurant.

NSW Health has advised the Jasmins 1 Lebanese Restaurant to remain closed indefinitely, alleging the restaurant had no COVID-safe plan, and failed to keep records of diners.

A staff member who failed to isolate is one of two cases so far linked to the venue.

Customer Service Minister Victor Dominello told Jim Wilson business owners who fail to take precautions are “absolutely out of their mind”.

“Without giving too much away, we’re in the final stages. I’m hoping to make an announcement very soon.

“What we’re trying to crunch now is just timelines, because … you’ve got to give people sufficient time to get their house in order.”

