State government reveals bargaining chip in fireworks dispute

New Year’s Eve negotiations between the state government and City of Sydney council have hit a snag over upfront expenses.

The council has expressed concerns it will pay out of pocket for a multi-million-dollar fireworks display that it will ultimately have to pull the plug on.

In today’s discussions, the NSW government has offered to “take on board” some costs in order to give the event the best chance of success.

“We’re pretty confident that we’re getting close,” Tourism Minister Stuart Ayres told Jim Wilson.

“One of the biggest challenges we have here Jim is really about time: the council’s got to incur costs, and the government says that we’ll be able to help out.

“If those costs can be removed, then we get a bit more time to plan this event.

“I really want to be able to send a big message around the world that COVID hasn’t broken Sydney’s spirit.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty