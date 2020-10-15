State government grants special exemption for Remembrance Day services

Restrictions on gatherings will be briefly raised from 20 people to 100 people on November 11.

The special exemption for Remembrance Day will allow veterans and their friends and families to come together at community memorials, provided a COVID-safe plan is in place.

Acting Minister for Veterans Geoff Lee told Jim Wilson the decision to retain a 100-person limit was based on health advice.

“We’ve got to have that balance between the health advice and what we need to do to commemorate in an appropriate and dignified manner, to really pay tribute to those who pay the ultimate sacrifice.

“Work closely with your RSL and the RSL sub-branch to make sure that you’re safe in doing so.”

