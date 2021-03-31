Brad Hazzard doubles down on accusations against Commonwealth counterparts

Both NSW and Queensland’s Health Ministers have taken swipes at the federal government over the slow rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines.

With vaccine administration falling far short of the 4 million target, figures published by The Daily Telegraph showed most states have given around half of the doses provided by the Commonwealth.

However, NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard argued their federal counterparts have dumped vaccines on their doorstep without notice, telling Clinton Maynard communication has not been adequate.

He accused someone in the federal government of planting “well-placed commentary” in newspapers around the country.

“It’s taken a lot of frustration to get to the point of us saying that publicly today.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

NSW shadow health minister Ryan Park told Clinton Maynard the war of words is “absolutely unbelievable”, and undermines the whole program.

“It is potentially putting lives and livelihoods at risk, because we know our economy cannot afford to have another year like last year.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Sky News commentator and political insider Peta Credlin told Clinton disagreements between levels of government, even when they share a political affiliation, are “not really” all that rare.

They’re seen most frequently in areas, such as health or education, which receive significant Commonwealth funding but are conducted at a state level, she explained.

“I think the Berejiklian criticism seemed pretty legitimate; she often is very measured, and she was cranky today.

“I think Greg Hunt should put [the vaccination statistics] out there every single week, and let’s have some transparency.

“Let’s hold both levels of government to account.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Nine News