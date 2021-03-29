2GB
Stars roll in for Sydney debut of Broadway hit ‘Hamilton’

7 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Article image for Stars roll in for Sydney debut of Broadway hit ‘Hamilton’

The Sydney Lyric Theatre is the only location in the world currently showing a production of Hamilton.

The first Sydney show began on Saturday, March 27.

2GB’s Harnsle Joo was on the red carpet to meet the Who’s Who of entertainment, business and politics as they arrived at the Australian debut.

Press PLAY below to hear from Guy Sebastian, Delta Goodrem, Anthony Albanese and more… 

Image: Harnsle with Remy Hii, best known for his roles in Crazy Rich Asians and Neighbours.

Entertainment
