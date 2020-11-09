Stan Sport to become the home of Rugby

Streaming platform Stan will create a dedicated sports channel which will become the home of Rugby Union for the next three years after Nine snared the broadcast rights from Foxtel.

Launching in 2021, Stan Sport will show Wallabies Tests and the Rugby Championship, Super Rugby, Sydney-based competition the Shute Shield and Queensland comp the Hospital Cup, the Mitre 10 and Currie Cup, plus SANZAAR Union home games, all broadcast live and ad-free.

Nine will broadcast Wallabies tests and some Super Rugby matches on free-to-air TV.

Stan CEO Mike Sneesby says Stan’s foray into live sports broadcast is a big shift in the world of streaming and television.

“The real game-changer here is that for the first time in television history we’ve got Stan as a streaming business together in the same organisation, in partnership with Nine, being able to deliver Rugby content and all the biggest games for Rugby Australia across both broadcast television and streaming platforms,” he said.

“It will be live, on-demand, every game, ad-free,”

