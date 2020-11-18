‘Staggering’ decision for Barangaroo casino over bombshell allegations

The Independent Liquor and Gaming Authority has refused Crown license to operate their Barangaroo casino one month out from their grand opening.

Crown will now be forced to negotiate opening of other facilities, like restaurants and serviced apartments.

State political reporter Clinton Maynard told Jim Wilson the money laundering evidence given at the NSW casino inquiry has been “so damning”, the authority felt compelled to delay the opening.

“This is staggering … If they do go ahead, they’re breaking the law.

“In the words of the regulator, the money laundering is the proceeds of crime that could include child exploitation and terrorism operations.

“[Authority chairman] Philip Crawford said he would’ve preferred if Crown did the right thing themselves, put their hand up and agreed not to open, but … they don’t appear to be reading the tea leaves.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full story

Image: Getty