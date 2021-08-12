Special flights chartered to evacuate politicians from Canberra lockdown

The state of federal politics has been thrown into disarray following the announcement of a seven-day lockdown for the ACT.

The territory recorded one new locally-acquired case of coronavirus today, prompting the announcement of a snap lockdown beginning at 5pm.

Special flights are being chartered to allow politicians in the capital to return to their electorates, providing the region is not in lockdown.

The Parliament sitting scheduled for today will still go ahead in a scaled back form, federal politics reporter Michael Pachi told Deborah Knight.

“The Parliament could still function with as few as five people here and it would just be designed to pass necessary legislation.

“As for anything else, people could just come in via Zoom or any other sort of video conference.”

