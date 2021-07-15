Special ‘cultural leave’ slammed for ‘infantilising’ Indigenous Australians

A move by some corporations and universities to give Indigenous employees extra leave has been slammed as “infantilising”.

KPMG, Origin Energy and Western Sydney University are among the organisations to allocate extra leave for cultural or religious activities.

Alice Springs councillor and senatorial candidate Jacinta Nampijinpa Price told Jim Wilson it’s not reverse racism, “it’s just racism”.

“Stop going forward with these acts of shallow virtue signalling, based on non-truths.

“I would assume that no urban Indigenous Australian is really involved in traditional ceremonial practices these days.

“It’s a rare thing to take place, even for my family who are connected traditionally to their own country.”

