‘Spare me the sob story’: Mark Levy fires up over Latrell Mitchell saga

South Sydney Rabbitohs coach Wayne Bennett has leapt to the defense of embattled star Latrell Mitchell, accusing media of ‘biased’ coverage.

Latrell Mitchell has faced considerable criticism over the last fortnight, after breaching coronavirus restrictions on a camping trip in Taree and being fined $1000 by police for it.

Wayne Bennett and Mitchell’s teammates have raised concerns media attention over the incident may drive the young fullback away from the game.

Mark Levy argued the criticism is warranted.

He told Wide World of Sports listeners he respects Mitchell’s ability as a player, but by breaking the law the Rabbitohs star invited the attention on himself.

“When you’re a highly-paid professional footballer who blatantly flouts the self-isolation laws … and decides to weigh into debates around the Indigenous community, it’s no different to me sitting here and sharing my views on the radio.

“Some people are going to agree with you, and others are going to voice their differing opinions.

“I’ve been the victim of some horrendous attacks on social media, but I don’t sit here and complain about it, I suck it up.

“If the 22-year-old can’t handle the heat, it’s time to get out of the kitchen.”

Mark said NRL players like Mitchell who aren’t willing to front the media – especially broadcasters Nine and Foxtel – should also be willing to forgo their pay packets.

“Spare me the sob story from a bloke on nearly a million dollars a year.

“I find it absolutely pathetic.”

