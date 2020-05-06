2GB
‘Turn off your social media’: Freddy’s advice to Latrell Mitchell

5 hours ago
Mark Levy
Latrell MitchellNRLSocial Media

Controversial Rabbitohs star Latrell Mitchell has received significant criticism in the media since his recent camping trip.

Former league legend Brad Fittler told Mark Levy he thinks social media isn’t helping Mitchell.

“I totally disagree with how Latrell has gone about it. A lot of what he says is over his social media site.

“The thing what Latrell should do is just not listen to anything, not react to anyone, turn off your social media site, train hard and play some footy.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty/Mark Evans

