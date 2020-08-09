South Coast residents evacuated as floodwaters rise

Residents on the NSW South Coast have been evacuated as wild weather batters parts of the state.

On Sunday night residents in Moruya and Sussex Inlet on the South Coast were ordered to evacuate due to the risk of flooding.

Some residents in Terara, East Nowra, Worrigee and North Nowra were also evacuated.

Flood warnings are current for the following catchments: Shoalhaven, St Georges Basin, Moruya and Deua Rivers, Queanbeyan and Molonglo Rivers and Snowy River.

Bega MP Andrew Constance told Ben Fordham the area had received up to 300 millimetres of rain over the weekend.

“We’re going to have a lot of fire victims who live west of the Princes Highway who will be cut off for a good number of days.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: NSW SES