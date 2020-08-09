2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

South Coast residents evacuated as floodwaters rise

12 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Weather

Residents on the NSW South Coast have been evacuated as wild weather batters parts of the state.

On Sunday night residents in Moruya and Sussex Inlet on the South Coast were ordered to evacuate due to the risk of flooding.

Some residents in Terara, East Nowra, Worrigee and North Nowra were also evacuated.

Flood warnings are current for the following catchments: Shoalhaven, St Georges Basin, Moruya and Deua Rivers, Queanbeyan and Molonglo Rivers and Snowy River.

Bega MP Andrew Constance told Ben Fordham the area had received up to 300 millimetres of rain over the weekend.

“We’re going to have a lot of fire victims who live west of the Princes Highway who will be cut off for a good number of days.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: NSW SES

Ben Fordham
NewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873