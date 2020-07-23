2GB
Sonny Bill Williams ‘would’ve been a good fit’ for NZ Warriors

35 mins ago
Mark Levy
JOHNATHAN THURSTONNZ WARRIORSrugby league featuredSonny Bill WilliamsSYDNEY ROOSTERS

Queensland NRL legend Johnathan Thurston has weighed in on Sonny Bill Williams’ anticipated return to rugby league.

The Sydney Roosters are frontrunners to sign Mr Williams after his Super League club, the Toronto Wolfpack, withdrew from the competition.

“I don’t know how the Roosters can afford SBW with the roster that they have,” Mr Thurston told Mark Levy.

“I would’ve loved to have seen him go to the Warriors. I think someone of his stature, his leadership would’ve been a good fit.

“They’ve made a lot of sacrifices to get the competition up and running. They’ve got a lot of young players now that are doing it tough.”

Click PLAY below to hear JT’s comments in full

Image: Instagram/Sonny Bill Williams

Mark Levy
Rugby LeagueSports
