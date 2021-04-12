Son of late GANGgajang bassist delivers touching tribute

The ten-year-old son of late GANGgajang bassist Chris Bailey has performed a tribute to his father at the Roady4Roadies charity event.

“We … had Chris Bailey, our bass player who unfortunately passed a few years ago, his son came along and jumped up and sang a couple songs,” Graham ‘Buzz’ Bidstrup told Deborah Knight.

“It was beautiful and there’s some wonderful photos.”

The event was raising funds for charities CrewCare and Support Act.

“The whole support network around musicians has been hit,” Buzz said.

“The story is exactly the same. They haven’t worked, there hasn’t been any support.”

Image: GANGgajang / Facebook