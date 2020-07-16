Sobering shift in millennials drinking habits

Young people are changing their attitudes to drinking with the majority avoiding alcohol altogether.

According to new research, 66 percent of 14 to 17-year-olds claim they’ve never touched a drop of alcohol.

That’s more than double the numbers from previous research in 2001.

Shanna Whan, Founder of Sober In The Country told George Moore she agrees there has been a notable decline in drinking amongst young people.

The reason for the shift has baffled many experts, but Ms Whan’s theory revolves around social media influencers.

“A lot of influencers … showing these kids the true impact that alcohol has on their parents’ generations.

“A bit like smoking is on the decrease after everyone sees horrific cancer and emphysema… in generations above them.”

