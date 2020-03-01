‘Sneaky’ drivers targeted as mobile phone camera fines kick in

Drivers caught using their mobile phones will be fined $344 and five demerit points as mobile phone detection camera penalties kick in.

The cameras have been operating for three months with only warning letters issued, but as of March 1 drivers will be fined.

More than nine million vehicles have already been scanned as the government plans to roll out a total of 45 cameras across the state by 2023.

NSW Traffic and Highway Patrol Commander Michael Corboy tells Ray Hadley they aim to change the culture around mobile phone use.

“People are actually trying to get a bit sneakier.

“People are hiding them in their laps, they won’t be able to do that with the mobile phone cameras.

“It’s more about sending the message: we’re not going to be putting up with this anymore.”

