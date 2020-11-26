Smith Family launch multimillion dollar effort to give thousands of Aussie kids a leg up

The Smith Family have set themselves an ambitious target of $4.3 million for their annual Christmas Appeal.

With the funds, they aim to enrol more than 9000 disadvantaged children in essential learning and mentoring programs.

Smith Family CEO Dr Lisa O’Brien told Ray Hadley families have been “overwhelmed” by disruptions to schooling this year.

“We know that these were kids who were already at risk of being behind with their education, and now we’re concerned that they’re going to really struggle to catch up.

“Some of the stories would break your heart.”

The cost of sponsoring a child for a year is $624 – $52 per month, and $12 per week.

