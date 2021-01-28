Last chance for public to fight against small town wind farm

A small town in NSW is pleading with Sydneysiders to join them in a fight against a $600 million wind farm.

The historic village of Nundle, in the New England region, is fighting against a proposal to build 98 wind turbines, spanning 20km between Nundle and Hanging Rock.

The local community is relying on community submissions to convince the Planning Department to put a stop to the project.

Recently, the number of turbines has been scaled back from 97 down to 70.

Hills of Gold Preservation Society President John Krsulja told Ben Fordham many Sydneysiders have already joined the fight.

“A lot of our visitors are people from the city.

“We’re so happy that the Sydneysiders love coming up to Nundle … we need them here and they need us here.”

