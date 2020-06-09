2GB
Small businesses seeking reassurance told JobKeeper will remain until September

8 hours ago
The childcare sector will be the first industry to be taken off the JobKeeper scheme from mid-July and the move has been seen as a sign that the government will selectively remove JobKeeper eligibility from sectors or businesses whose turnovers have rebounded.

From July 20, childcare centres will be moved from JobKeeper to a $708 million transitional payment for three months.

However, small business owners are seeking reassurance that the $1500 a fortnight wage subsidy scheme will remain in place until September.

Small and Family Business Minister Michaelia Cash tells Scott Haywood the JobKeeper scheme remains legislated until September.

“In relation to other Small Businesses, If you have qualified for JobKeeper, you will continue to get JobKeeper until September, it is a six-month program”

“We had always said there would be a review in June and that’s the right thing to do,”

Click play to hear the full interview between Scott Haywood and Senator Michaelia Cash:

