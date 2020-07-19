2GB
Small business support scheme extended

9 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Bill LangBusiness Featured

The Morrison government is extending a loan guarantee for small to medium businesses to June next year.

About 3.5 million small business will have access to part guaranteed loans of up to $1 million, lifting the cap from $250,000.

Small Business Australia Executive Director Bill Lang told Ben Fordham this is a positive move.

“Anything that reduces the potential liability and the risk of going bankrupt for a small business owner is a very positive thing.”

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg will outline the future of JobKeeper and JobSeeker later this week.

Image: Getty

