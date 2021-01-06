2GB
Small Business Ombudsman calls for ‘targeted’ relief as workers jump ship

33 mins ago
Joe Hildebrand
There are renewed calls from within the government to lend greater support to small businesses affected by lockdowns and border closures.

Small Business Ombudsman Kate Carnell criticised the reduction of JobKeeper to $1000 per fortnight, telling Joe Hildebrand it’s a disincentive for high quality workers to stay at a small business when they could earn more elsewhere.

“It’s not like they don’t love their old employer … they just can’t live on it, and their employer can’t top it up.”

Ms Carnell called on the government to investigate “targeted” relief options for those worst off.

“Remember, these aren’t some sort of amorphous thing called ‘businesses’, these are mums and dads, these are people.

“They’re the ones that pick up the tab here.”

Image: Getty

