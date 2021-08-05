‘Sky News should be ashamed’: Ray Hadley ‘quite emotional’ over Alan Jones’ comments

Ray Hadley has unleashed his fury at Alan Jones and Sky News, after the commentator cast doubt on a young man’s cause of death.

On his Sky After Dark program, Jones questioned if a 27-year-old man who died of COVID in Sydney’s south-west would undergo an autopsy, and why he hadn’t been hospitalised.

Ray fired up at Jones’ “ill-informed utterances”, and called on the broadcaster to push the dump button on their presenter’s comments.

“I’m sorry, but I’m quite emotional about this, because it’s irresponsible for that stuff to be broadcast.

“Sky News should be absolutely ashamed of itself.”

