Sizing up Christmas: Food measurement blitz to ensure Aussies get bang for their buck

2 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Article image for Sizing up Christmas: Food measurement blitz to ensure Aussies get bang for their buck

The authority responsible for regulating the size of lotto balls, balance of roulette wheels and measuring of alcohol servings is turning up the heat on food retailers.

In the lead up to Christmas, the National Measurement Institute will blitz butchers and grocers to make sure the Christmas hams and fresh fruit and veg are up to spec.

General Manager of Legal Metrology Bill Loizides told Deborah Knight most breaches are genuine mistakes on the part of retailers.

“A lot of families around Australia … may splurge a little bit on the more expensive items, so we’re going back to those retailers and just checking … they’re giving people what they pay for.

“You should only be paying for the product, not the associated packaging.”

Image: Getty

