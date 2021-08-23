2GB
Sitting pretty: Billy Slater explains finals strategy for NRL’s top four teams

3 hours ago
Mark Levy
Rugby league great Billy Slater has revealed how NRL teams ‘taper’ their players ahead of the finals.

He told Mark Levy all top four teams will share the same advantage this year, leaving them to focus on their finals strategy.

“You’ve got to build it in about three phases; it’s physical, so you’re timing your run physically, then … you’ve got to be mentally fresh, but also you’ve got to be playing your best football.

“Usually teams, about a month before the finals … rest players, you can up the workload at training; you can do a few little things so when you get to that finals campaign, you’re cherry-ripe.”

Press PLAY below to hear Billy’s finals strategy insights

 

