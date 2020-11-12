Sisters separated by 24 hours as NSW stands firm on border closure

Ben Fordham has gone to bat for a woman missing out on her sister’s wedding by 24 hours.

Merve is getting married on November 22 in Sydney but her sister Zuhal, living in Victoria, can’t attend because the border isn’t set to open until November 23.

Zuhal told Ben Fordham she applied for an exemption but had it denied by NSW Health.

“There’s no common sense or logic to it. It’s quite upsetting.”

Ben Fordham Live has contacted NSW Health who are reconsidering the exemption.

“We can only hope here that common sense prevails,” Ben said.

